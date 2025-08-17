Teresa M. Vermillion Sells 6,000 Shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $126,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,070.89. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olin Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE OLN opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. Olin Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -177.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Olin from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OLN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,476,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,843,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 11.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,191,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,510,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.