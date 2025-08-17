Short Interest in iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Grows By 112.5%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, agrowthof112.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ITDF opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF
