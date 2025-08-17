ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 0.9%
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $73.37.
ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile
