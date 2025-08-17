Insider Buying: Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Director Acquires $118,119.87 in Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Farrell bought 48,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $118,119.87. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 250,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,046.75. The trade was a 24.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Matthew Farrell purchased 26,391 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,657.95.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Matthew Farrell purchased 25,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of TSE stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.05.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -0.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Trinseo by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,669,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,854 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 625.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Trinseo by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Further Reading

