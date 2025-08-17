Christine Elizabeth Simpson Buys 20,012 Shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Stock

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christine Elizabeth Simpson purchased 20,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $96,858.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager owned 55,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,675.12. This represents a 56.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Elizabeth Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Christine Elizabeth Simpson purchased 2,000 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,840.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Christine Elizabeth Simpson purchased 1,198 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,882.18.

On Friday, August 8th, Christine Elizabeth Simpson purchased 2,000 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $8,880.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Christine Elizabeth Simpson bought 7,949 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $36,883.36.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Christine Elizabeth Simpson bought 22,559 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,229.29.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of MKZR stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mackenzie Realty Capital

Mackenzie Realty Capital ( NASDAQ:MKZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mackenzie Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

