Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $93,757.80 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $93,757.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at $866,292.60. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $46.30 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $69.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $115.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 144.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Marsh Financial LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

