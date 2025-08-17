PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 283,500 shares, agrowthof98.7% from the July 15th total of 142,700 shares. Approximately1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 104.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $158,000.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZROZ opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.