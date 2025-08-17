Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) General Counsel Purchases $96,858.08 in Stock

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Charles E. Patterson II bought 20,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $96,858.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 55,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,675.12. The trade was a 56.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mackenzie Realty Capital Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of NASDAQ MKZR opened at $4.85 on Friday. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.
Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mackenzie Realty Capital
Mackenzie Realty Capital Company Profile
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mackenzie Realty Capital
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Mackenzie Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackenzie Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.