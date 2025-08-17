Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) General Counsel Purchases $96,858.08 in Stock

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Charles E. Patterson II bought 20,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $96,858.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 55,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,675.12. The trade was a 56.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MKZR opened at $4.85 on Friday. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mackenzie Realty Capital

Mackenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 125,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

