Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

