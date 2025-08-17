Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.38. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

