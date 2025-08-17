Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,836 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 284.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 85.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $231.63 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.