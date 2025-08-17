Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 3,512 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $297.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $256.89 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.03 and a 200 day moving average of $311.13.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

