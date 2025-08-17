Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $1.32 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $650.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $688.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $558.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,041.68. This represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,176 shares of company stock worth $34,060,678 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

