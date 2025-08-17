HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $179,784,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $650.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $688.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $558.44 and its 200 day moving average is $487.59.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,176 shares of company stock valued at $34,060,678 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.