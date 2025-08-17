Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $188.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.57. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

