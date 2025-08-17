Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMMT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of SMMT opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of -1.06. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.66). On average, research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

