Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Barclays by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 784,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 95,566 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 1,539.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 52.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1557 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

