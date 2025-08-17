Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Up 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.57. Approximately 932,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 416,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Integra Resources Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm has a market cap of C$291.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.02.

In other Integra Resources news, Senior Officer Dale Kerner purchased 34,720 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,995.65. Insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

