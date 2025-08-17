Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Trading 10.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $43.76. Approximately 29,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 206,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jyong Biotech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

