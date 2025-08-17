Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Trading 10.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $43.76. Approximately 29,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 206,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jyong Biotech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MENS
Jyong Biotech Stock Up 13.0%
Jyong Biotech Company Profile
OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jyong Biotech
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Jyong Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jyong Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.