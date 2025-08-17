Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 2883528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,148,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,275,484.28. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $129,844.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 641,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,616,964.16. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,694 shares of company stock valued at $31,384,519 in the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $151,221,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Unity Software by 146.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,572 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in Unity Software by 25.4% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,484 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $47,648,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $43,265,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.



Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

