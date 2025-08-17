Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.08 and last traded at $56.77. Approximately 893,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,501,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

NXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $66.00 target price on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.37.

The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 69,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $4,162,019.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 175,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,634.40. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 195,790 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,460.90. This trade represents a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,136 shares of company stock worth $10,605,803 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nextracker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,675,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,334,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nextracker by 56.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,445 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nextracker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nextracker by 11.0% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,919,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after acquiring an additional 289,663 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at about $140,772,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

