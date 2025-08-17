Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells 5,725 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $249,209.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,028.72. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.94 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 434,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $1,026,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

