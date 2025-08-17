Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 2,679,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,403,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $19,874,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 142,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

