AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.51. 1,777,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,233,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.
AEye Stock Down 3.1%
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of AEye by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AEye by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.
