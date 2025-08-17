Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 803,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,539,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Draganfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Wednesday.

Draganfly Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 197.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Draganfly Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Draganfly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

