Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 258 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 73.49%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.