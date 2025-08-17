Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
SLNO stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of -2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $90.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
