Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 126,044 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,044 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bowhead Specialty by 7,651.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

NYSE BOW opened at $30.65 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $232.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Gallatin Point Capital Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,968,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,972,523.70. This trade represents a 18.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,968,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,972,523.70. This trade represents a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

