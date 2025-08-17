Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 396,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.52% of CVRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CVRx by 70.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CVRx by 41.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVRx by 12.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CVRx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair raised CVRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

CVRx Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.27. CVRx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. Analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Further Reading

