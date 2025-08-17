Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 8,305 Shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.46% of Opera worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Opera by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Opera by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Opera by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Stock Up 6.0%

OPRA stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Opera’s payout ratio is 82.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRA. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Opera Profile

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

