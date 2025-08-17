Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CeriBell were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBLL. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in CeriBell in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CeriBell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of CBLL opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. CeriBell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 776,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,589.40. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 11,188 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $199,705.80. Following the sale, the director owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,249.70. This trade represents a 52.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,261. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

