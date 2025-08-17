Head-To-Head Survey: Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) versus Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Carrefour has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Super Market has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carrefour and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 2.45% 12.55% 5.87%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 1 1 2 0 2.25 Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carrefour and Village Super Market, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Carrefour and Village Super Market”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $94.44 billion 0.12 $783.44 million N/A N/A Village Super Market $2.24 billion 0.23 $50.46 million $3.79 9.30

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Village Super Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Village Super Market pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Carrefour beats Village Super Market on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. It is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

