Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Holdings Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,914 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,003,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 23,936.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the period.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Veracyte and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 1.97. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

