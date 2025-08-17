Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stake Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Green Brick Partners worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, COO Jed Dolson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $1,031,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 258,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,781,679.80. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Stories

