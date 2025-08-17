Head-To-Head Analysis: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) versus Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 28.48% 23.82% 11.31% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $392.89 million 1.50 $111.59 million $4.53 5.91 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.05 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.34

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Obsidian Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riley Exploration Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.70%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Obsidian Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Eddy County, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.