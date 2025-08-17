Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,300 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in NetApp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.83.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $918,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,305 shares in the company, valued at $31,160,004.40. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,302 shares of company stock worth $2,026,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

