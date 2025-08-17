Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cleanspark by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cleanspark by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 613,040 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cleanspark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

CLSK opened at $9.75 on Friday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleanspark

Cleanspark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.71. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $198.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Cleanspark’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. The trade was a 28.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CLSK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.25 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

Cleanspark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

