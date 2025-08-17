Analyzing Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) & UTime (NASDAQ:WTO)

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UTime and Ubiquiti”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get UTime alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ubiquiti $1.93 billion 12.60 $349.96 million $9.08 44.24

Profitability

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than UTime.

This table compares UTime and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTime N/A N/A N/A Ubiquiti 23.65% 217.49% 45.81%

Volatility & Risk

UTime has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UTime and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTime 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ubiquiti 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ubiquiti has a consensus price target of $343.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.50%. Given Ubiquiti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than UTime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of UTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of UTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats UTime on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTime

(Get Free Report)

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. UTime Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a wireless backhaul point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Gateway Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; UniFi Wi-Fi, an enterprise Wi-Fi system; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Access, a door access system; and UniFi Talk, a plug-and-play phone system and VoIP subscription service. Further, the company provides base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; and antennas. It serves customers through a network of distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.