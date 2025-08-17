Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,898 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,016.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,564,000 after buying an additional 1,595,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after buying an additional 758,627 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,124,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $30,194,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.64.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.84%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

