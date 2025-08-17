Head-To-Head Analysis: Chiyoda (CHYCY) & The Competition

Risk and Volatility

Chiyoda has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chiyoda and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.00 billion $178.11 million 6.72 Chiyoda Competitors $8.29 billion $330.08 million 31.81

Profitability

Chiyoda’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Chiyoda and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 6.83% 147.56% 6.61% Chiyoda Competitors 6.89% 32.27% 7.19%

Summary

Chiyoda peers beat Chiyoda on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

