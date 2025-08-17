Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Lowered by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.08.

Northern Trust stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

