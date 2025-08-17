iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,460 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $134,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $449.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $452.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

