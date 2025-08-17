Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega bought 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $103.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

