American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 201,674 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,925,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,674 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 4.25% of First BanCorp. worth $132,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 919.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in First BanCorp. by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 806.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

