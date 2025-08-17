American Century Companies Inc. Has $119.41 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Cummins worth $119,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Cummins by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Cummins by 19.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cummins by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $398.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.91. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $408.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.83.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,872 shares of company stock worth $9,107,105. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

