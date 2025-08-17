American Century Companies Inc. Has $121.48 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,660,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $121,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,551 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,287,000 after acquiring an additional 212,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in GMS by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 636,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 94,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GMS by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GMS. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.11.

GMS stock opened at $109.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,108.50. This trade represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 54,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $6,046,587.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,486,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,691,966.20. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,627 shares of company stock valued at $37,808,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

