Ethic Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.