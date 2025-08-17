American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,575 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $118,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $177.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.