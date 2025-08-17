American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,423,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810,013 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of NU worth $127,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after buying an additional 40,181,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,317,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,209,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after buying an additional 11,465,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Barclays lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

