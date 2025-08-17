Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) vs. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) and Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fabrinet and Advanced Deposition Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 10.00% 17.99% 13.26% Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fabrinet and Advanced Deposition Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet $2.88 billion 4.10 $296.18 million $8.98 36.76 Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fabrinet and Advanced Deposition Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 4 3 0 2.43 Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fabrinet presently has a consensus target price of $261.3333, indicating a potential downside of 20.82%. Given Advanced Deposition Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Deposition Technologies is more favorable than Fabrinet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fabrinet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. Its products include switching products, including reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths, speeds, and over various distances. The company's products also comprise tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. In addition, it provides solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. Further, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates; and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

